WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) -- A tractor-trailer went off the highway and onto an embankment early Saturday morning.
It happened on I-91 south, near exit 33, around 4:30 a.m.
Emergency crews from Hartford and Windsor responded to the scene.
According to CT State Police, there were no serious injuries.
It is unclear what caused the truck to veer off the road.
As of 8 a.m., the Dept. of Transportation said the right lane was still closed.
