HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The traditional snow day for students in Connecticut may not happen this winter.
The State Board of Education is deciding whether schools should have “inclement weather days,” since many are using a remote learning model.
For state leaders, there’s two sides to the decision.
Education Commissioner Miguel Cardona said they're already allowing schools to count remote learning days towards the required school day count.
During the pandemic, many districts already have a hybrid or remote system in place.
“We're approving remote days for students every day in some cases, and in other cases it's a big part of the model, so if we're able to provide the opportunity for students to learn online that meets that threshold of quality, we should be able to allow it under this pandemic,” Cardona said.
However, Director of Legal Affairs Jessa Mirtle said districts with students learning in-person five days a week could have difficulty making the quick transition.
Mirtle said some families may still struggle with internet issues on those “remote snow days.”
Ultimately, the State Board of Education approved a resolution for staff to start creating guidelines for distance learning on snow days, similar to how they created guidelines for the reopening of schools.
