(WFSB) - It seems all Connecticut residents want for Christmas right now are quick COVID tests.
Long lines are everywhere, including New London County, and health agencies are asking for patience.
"We are working closely with host sites and local police departments to accommodate as many people as possible, with traffic safety front of mind," Ledge Light Health District posted to social media. "[Wednesday] morning, the Waterford Library site is very full and the police may stop some people from joining the line in order to keep everyone safe on the roads! Thank you in advance for your patience and understanding!"
Police also warned that due to the demand of the drive-up testing site in Waterford, traffic was backed up significantly in the area.
The area included Route 156 between Avery Lane and Boston Post Road.
"Please use alternate routes if possible," police said.
Waterford Police ended up turning away people that were seeking a COVID test.
“Been here since probably quarter until eight. Then, we got moved along and I came back. [So almost three hours?] Correct, just because of the traffic," Robin of East Lyme said.
“I’m hoping to celebrate just with immediate family, so I just want to be extra careful, because we have little kids," Kate from Mystic noted.
Ledge Light Health Deputy Director Jennifer Muggeo says they expect the lines for testing to continue through the holidays so they’ll ramp up for the demand.
“People are concerned. More people are experiencing symptoms. They want to make sure whether they know it's COVID or not," added Muggeo.
The line at the Quinnebaug Valley Community College COVID testing has been steady since it opened at 2. It runs until 6.
Technicians are braving the windy chill, providing swabs to hundreds of people here on the Killingly campus.
Many who came hope to visit with family this holiday instead of a virtual visit via Zoom, like they did last Christmas.
“My grandson, Jack, came in contact with somebody with COVID. It's been happening a lot at the school. He had to be tested, so we decided we would be tested just to be sure, make sure everybody’s safe this year," Ivy Ross tells us.
“I have two boys and I don’t want them sick. My boss let me stay home tonight, relax, and, hopefully, test negative," Todd Mott explained.
That’s the goal, test negative. Todd wants to make sure he's not COVID positive so he and his two boys can have a happy holiday.
Young Nathan from Killingly is staying strong. His mom, Allyson, says they already recovered from COVID and the wait in line was worth it.
“Today, we waited about an hour and the line has only been about thirty minutes the last few weeks, so this is a surprise on a Wednesday," Allyson noted.
The test site, which is managed by the Northeast District Department of Health, will be up and running tomorrow afternoon.
To find a COVID-19 testing site near you, head here.
