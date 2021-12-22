WATERFORD, CT (WFSB) - Health officials in New London County warned people looking to get tested for COVID-19 about long lines at testing sites.
The Ledge Light Health District said demand for the tests has been extremely high ahead of the holidays.
"We are working closely with host sites and local police departments to accommodate as many people as possible, with traffic safety front of mind," the district posted to social media. "[Wednesday] morning, the Waterford Library site is very full and the police may stop some people from joining the line in order to keep everyone safe on the roads! Thank you in advance for your patience and understanding!"
Police also warned that due to the demand of the drive-up testing site, traffic was backed up significantly in the area.
The area included Route 156 between Avery Lane and Boston Post Road.
"Please use alternate routes if possible," police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.