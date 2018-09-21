Windsor police are advising drivers to be aware of delays leading to I-91 this morning.
Drivers are asked to avoid Day Hill Road at Marshall Phelps Road due to a line being hit during construction.
Police said heavy back-ups leading to I-91 are being reported.
