(WFSB) - According to Vernon Police, Hartford Turnpike is closed due to a motor vehicle accident.
Bolton Road, and Dart Road are currently closed after a car struck a utility pole..
According to the Eversource CT, nearly 700 customers lost power as a result of this crash.
They say crews are working to repair and restore power, and 500 customers already have their power back.
Currently, 200 customers are still without power, Eversource says.
Eversource added fixing a pole can take anywhere from six to twelve hours depending on the damage.
Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.
Stay with Channel 3 for more traffic updates.
