Traffic Alert
WFSB

(WFSB) - I-691 in Meriden shut down on Sunday due to a car accident. 

One lane has since been opened, leaving three other lanes closed, according to the Department of Transportation (DOT). 

The accident occurred between exits 8 and 7. 

This is a developing story. For the latest traffic, stay with Channel 3.

Copyright 2021 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.