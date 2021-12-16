WFSB- A crash on I-91 northbound in Wethersfield shut down a part of the highway.
According to state police, there were reports of a car rollover with ejection near exit 28.
Emergency servicers were dispatched and reported a patient had serious injuries.
Police say the right and center lanes are currently shut down for an accident investigation.
Police are asking drivers to use alternate routes while they complete their investigation.
Stay with Channel 3 for more traffic updates.
