ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) - A crash caused a backup on Interstate 91 in Rocky Hill on Wednesday morning.
According to the Department of Transportation, a rollover was reported on the northbound side of the highway between exits 23 and 24.
The DOT said the left lane was closed.
The crash happened around 6:25 a.m.
At least one person was transported to the hospital, according to state police.
