MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - I-384 eastbound in Manchester was closed due to an overturned car.
According to police, the accident happened near Exit 4. As a result, the road between Exits 4 and 5.
#CTTraffic I-384 eastbound, between Exits #4 and #5, in Manchester, is shutdown for a rollover accident. Please use alternate routes.— CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) December 18, 2021
Troopers on the scene report that the driver was conscious and breathing.
The driver was assisted out of the car and was then transported to a local hospital for treatment.
The extent of the driver's injuries are unknown according to police.
The road is now reopened according to Connecticut State Police.
