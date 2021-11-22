MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) The right lane on I-691 Eastbound in Meriden is closed between Exits 10 and 11 due to police activity.
State police confirm that they are on scene due to criminal activity. They urge drivers to use alternate routes.
Stay with Channel 3 as we learn more about this incident.
