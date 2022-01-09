(WFSB) - I-84 eastbound in Union is closed due to a bus fire.
The Connecticut Department of Transportation (DOT) says the highway is closed from Exit 74 to the Massachusetts state line.
According to Connecticut State Police, the driver and the passengers safely exited the bus.
The local fire department, and the DOT responded to the scene according to officials.
Police are asking drivers to use alternate routes.
The DOT reported this accident at 1:54 pm on Sunday.
Stay with Channel 3 for all of your traffic updates.
