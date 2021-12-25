Traffic Alert generic
WFSB

SOUTHBURY, CT (WFSB) - I-84 in Southbury is closed after an overturned motor vehicle crash. 

The state department of transportation's website says I-84 westbound is closed between exits 17 and 16. 

According to state police, serious injuries were sustained as a result of this crash. 

CARS and the department of transportation are on their way to the scene police say. 

Police are asking drivers to use alternate routes for the time being. 

