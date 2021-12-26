SOUTHBURY, CT (WFSB) -
The state department of transportation's website said I-84 westbound was closed between exits 17 and 16.
According to state police, serious injuries were sustained as a result of this crash.
CARS and the Department of Transportation assumed the investigation.
The highway is now open.
Stay with Channel 3 for all of your traffic updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.