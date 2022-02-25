I-91.PNG
Photo By: CT DOT

WFSB - I-91 south in Meriden is shut down between exits 17 and 15 after a tractor trailer crash. 

The highway is shut down while police are on scene investigating the crash. 

Connecticut State Police are asking drivers to avoid the area. 

