WFSB - I-91 south in Meriden is shut down between exits 17 and 15 after a tractor trailer crash.
The highway is shut down while police are on scene investigating the crash.
Connecticut State Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.
#CTTraffic I-91 southbound at Exit 17, in Meriden, is shut down due to jackknifed tractor trailers. Please use alternate routes.— CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) February 25, 2022
