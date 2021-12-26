NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - I-91 northbound and southbound are now open after the highway was closed Sunday.
The highway was closed due car crashes.
I-91 southbound was closed between exits 12 and 10 according to the Department of Transportation.
I-91 northbound was closed between exits 9 and 10.
The Department of Transportation reported these incidents around 6:22 on Sunday morning.
The highway has since been reopened.
