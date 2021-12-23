EAST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Police were asking drivers to avoid a part of route 80 following a serious crash Thursday.
The crash happened between River Road and North High Street. Route 80, also known as Foxon Road, was closed but is now open.
Police say a person was seriously injured as a result of a crash.
The South-Central Connecticut Traffic Unit are currently investigating this crash.
Stay with Channel 3 as we learn more about this accident.
