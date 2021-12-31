(WFSB) – A tractor trailer was jackknifed on I-84 eastbound in Manchester.
According to Connecticut State Police (CSP), the accident happened in Exit 61.
Police say initial reports suggest that the tractor trailer was traveling on I-84 westbound before crossing the median onto the eastbound side.
The CSP Truck Squad has been requested to help with this investigation.
In addition, emergency services have been dispatched to the accident.
According to the Manchester fire department, two people were transported to a local hospital.
Police are asking drivers to avoid the area while they are in the initial stages of their investigation.
