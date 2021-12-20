WESTBROOK, CT (WFSB) - Police are investigating a crash in on Route 1 in Westbrook.
Police responded to the area of Route 1 and Linden Avenue on reports that a person was struck by a car.
Troopers, officers, and EMS were dispatched to the scene.
Emergency services is transporting one person to an area hospital.
Officers say the extent of the person's injuries is unknown at this time.
Route 1 in both directions is currently shut down while police are investigating the accident.
Police are asking drivers to seek alternate routes.
Stay with Channel 3 for all of your traffic updates.
