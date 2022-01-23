STRATFORD, CT (WFSB) - Route 110 in Stratford is closed in both directions after an accident involving a tractor trailer and a bridge.
The area between Barnum Avenue Cutoff and Frog Pond Lane is currently closed.
Stay with Channel 3 for more traffic updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.