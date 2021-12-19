MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - Route 9 northbound in Middletown was closed after a two-car accident.
According to police, the accident occurred near exit 12 causing the road to shut down between exits 12 and 15.
Emergency services and the local fire department were dispatched to the scene.
Officers on the scene reported those involved in the accident were alert and conscious.
The area is now reopened.
Stay with Channel 3 for all of your traffic alerts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.