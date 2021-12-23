GREENWICH, CT (WFSB) - An overturned tractor trailer closes two lanes on I-95 southbound in Greenwich.
The left and center lanes are closed between Exit 2 and the New York State line.
For all of your traffic updates, check the Ch. 3 App.
GREENWICH, CT (WFSB) - An overturned tractor trailer closes two lanes on I-95 southbound in Greenwich.
The left and center lanes are closed between Exit 2 and the New York State line.
For all of your traffic updates, check the Ch. 3 App.
Copyright 2021 WFSB. All rights reserved.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.