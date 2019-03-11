WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) -- Drivers traveling through Waterbury can expect closures and delays this week, as work continues on a multi-million dollar project to rehab the Mixmaster.
For drivers making their way through the Brass City, congestion and construction is nothing new.
“I absolutely dread it, absolutely dread it. You can’t even win, no matter what time of day, late at night, early in the morning, it’s always backed up,” said Tina Franqueira.
She’s talking about Waterbury’s Mixmaster, which is a series of bridges and ramps that part of the Route 8, I-84 interchange.
It’s undergoing a long overdue overhaul, which is supposed to add 25 years to the lifespan of the Mixmaster and its bridges, dating back to the 1960s.
Starting Monday, the Dept. of Transportation said drivers can expect a number of closures as crews work on projects all week.
Monday it was the shoulder on Route 8 north exit 35 off-ramp to Route 73.
Tuesday, the on-ramp shoulder will be closed.
Most work will happen at night, limiting impact on drivers, including closing a number of on and off ramps to I-84 west, as well as closing the right and center lanes of I-84 west.
However, it's not just the Mixmaster and its bridges.
The DOT said motorists can expect lane closures on Freight and Riverside streets, along with Sunnyside Avenue.
Costing nearly $153 million, the entire project is expected to wrap up in 2022, with crews replacing bridge decks, along with repairing steel, joints and substructure.
For a complete list of the impacted closures this week, or if you just want to follow along on the project, click here.
