NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) -- Traffic is being detoured on part of Route 63 in Naugatuck after a dump truck took down a utility pole and wires.
Police said it happened on New Haven Road, also known as Route 63, near the intersection of Cross Street and Cross Point Plaza.
Southbound traffic is being detoured down Cross Street toward Route 8 and Cotton Hollow Rd. / Beacon Valley Rd.
Northbound traffic will be detoured to Cotton Hollow Road.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.
The detours are expected to be in place for the next several hours.
