HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Congestion along I-84 East in Hartford has eased following a vehicle fire.
It happened around 9 Saturday morning.
I-84 East was shut down between Exits 52 and 53 for a brief period, but has since reopened.
It is unclear if anyone was injured.
A video sent to Eyewitness News by a viewer showed smoke billowing from that part of the highway.
