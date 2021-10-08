MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - A motor vehicle stop led to the arrest of a man on drug and firearms charges.
Police in Middletown said they stopped 32-year-old Michael Jackson of Rocky Hill in the area of Stack Street on Wednesday.
Officers said they developed probable cause to search the vehicle and found Jackson to be in possession of a Glock 19 handgun with an extended 31 round magazine that was loaded.
They said he also had 25.99 grams of crack cocaine, drug paraphernalia, multiple cell phones and a large sum of money.
A juvenile was also in the vehicle, according to police.
Police described Jackson as a convicted felon who drove with a suspended driver's license.
Jackson was arrested and charged with: Failure to obey a stop sign, operating with a suspended license, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance in a school zone, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of drug paraphernalia in a school zone, possession with intent to sell, possession with intent to sell within a school zone, sale of controlled substance, illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, criminal possession of a firearm, violation of pistol permit requirement, illegal sale/purchase of large capacity magazine, and risk of injury to a minor.
Can anyone name a time where prohibition has worked? I am just going to let everyone know that the first prohibition was god telling Adam and Eve not to partake in the fruit of the tree of knowledge. He is an omnipotent being that had to watch 2 people.
