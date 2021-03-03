NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A traffic stop in North Haven netted drug and weapons arrests.
Jadyce Thomas, 21, of New Haven, and an unidentified 17-year-old, were charged.
North Haven police said they stopped the driver on Washington Avenue Tuesday night.
They said the vehicle was unregistered and the driver did not have a license.
A search of the vehicle revealed 1.5 ounces of marijuana, a stolen Glock 43, a 9mm handgun, about $1,900 in cash, packaging material, and several cell phones.
Thomas and the juvenile were both held on $100,000 bond.
The teenager was taken to a juvenile detention facility.
