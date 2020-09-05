PLAINFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A Plainfield man was taken into custody early Saturday morning after police say he was found to be in the possession of narcotics.
According to Plainfield Police Chief Michael Surprenant, police conducted a traffic stop of a 2004 black Nissan Maxima on East Main Street around 1:20 a.m. for failing to drive in the right lane and for having a non-illuminated registration plate.
As they were conducting the stop, officials suspected that the driver and the lone passenger, located in the front seat of the vehicle, had drugs in their possession, prompting police to request the assistance of a K9.
During the search of the Maxima, the K9 alerted police to the presence of drugs.
Officers subsequently asked the occupants to step out of the vehicle and were able to locate crack cocaine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia on the passenger, who was later identified as 39-year-old Plainfield resident Brian Maheu.
Maheu was then placed under arrest and charged with possession of narcotics, possession of narcotics with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of less than half an ounce of marijuana.
He was released on $25,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Danielson Superior Court later this month.
A further search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of, what was described as, a substantial amount of crack cocaine and $980 in cash.
Additional drug paraphernalia was found where Maheu had been sitting.
The driver of the vehicle was issued an infraction for multiple motor vehicle violations.
