HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A traffic stop in Hartford yielded fentanyl and a loaded firearm.
Hartford police said Wednesday morning that they confiscated the 200g of fentanyl and the gun.
They posted a photo to their Twitter account.
Motor vehicle stop yields the discovery of 200 grams of fentanyl and a loaded firearm. pic.twitter.com/W4Fuf8uSIg— Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) February 26, 2020
No other details were released.
(2) comments
Hartford P.D. apologies!
Fantastic work CT state police, get that sh*t off the streets. Keep up the great work.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.