Fentanyl and gun

A traffic stop in Hartford yielded fentanyl and a loaded firearm, police said.

 Hartford police

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A traffic stop in Hartford yielded fentanyl and a loaded firearm.

Hartford police said Wednesday morning that they confiscated the 200g of fentanyl and the gun.

They posted a photo to their Twitter account.

No other details were released.

(2) comments

tawisn
tawisn

Hartford P.D. apologies!

tawisn
tawisn

Fantastic work CT state police, get that sh*t off the streets. Keep up the great work.

