HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- On Tuesday, the Institute for Municipal and Regional Policy (IMRP) released its annual analysis of police traffic stop data.
It’s the fourth report that has been released, and looked at 540,000 traffic stops conducted during the 2017 calendar year.
This recent report also looked at police departments identified as having “significant racial and ethnic disparities.”
In Connecticut, 16 percent of drivers who were stopped were black, according to the report, while 9 percent of the state's driving age population is black.
The report also said 14 percent of drivers stopped were Hispanic, about 12 percent of the driving age population.
The percentage of minority drivers stopped by police was slightly higher than in previous years.
However, fewer minorities were pulled over because there were about 70,000 fewer traffic stops statewide than there were in 2014.
“For the first time, the analysis did not indicate that stopped motorists were any more likely to be from non-white groups in daylight hours when a driver’s race and ethnicity if more visible. However, the results did show that large and statistically significant disparities remain in terms of how non-white drivers are treated following a traffic stop,” the report said.
Four municipal police departments and two state police troops were also identified where data showed that they pulled over minority drivers at significantly high rates.
The report said an in-depth analysis should be considered at the Derby police dept., Fairfield, and Troop K, which is located in Colchester.
Also noted in the report, were police departments in Meriden, Wethersfield and Troop C, located in Tolland, which were identified with racial and ethnic disparities. Those departments were noted in previous studies as well.
To read the full findings, click here.
