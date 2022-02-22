LEDYARD, CT (WFSB) - A traffic violation led to a crash and a drunk driving arrest in Ledyard, according to police.
Ledyard officers said they arrested 51-year-old Lindsey Brown of Norwich.
On Feb. 20, police said they had a speed trap set up on Route 117 near Peach Tree Hill Avenue.
Around 9:30 p.m., they said the officer at the spot saw a white Kia Soul improperly pass another vehicle while traveling north on Route 117.
The officer activated his overhead emergency lights and pursued the driver of the Kia.
At that point, police said the driver noticed the lights and sped up to elude the officer.
The driver, later identified as Brown, tried to make a sharp left-hand turn onto Hill Street when he lost control of the vehicle and struck a fire hydrant.
Police said the crash caused the Kia to flip onto its roof. It came to a final rest up against a home on Hill Street.
Police said Brown showed signs of impairment, so they tested him with a Standardized Field Sobriety Test.
He was arrested for driving under the influence, improper passing and eluding police.
He was released on a $1,000 non-surety bond and given a court date of March 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.