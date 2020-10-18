NORWALK, CT (WFSB) - Police continue to investigate after a locating an injured party inside a local inn.
According to Norwalk Police Sgt. Sofia Gulino, officers received a call from employees of the Norwalk Inn around 10:15 p.m. saying that they had found a trail of bloody footprints leading up to a guest's room.
Arriving officers began speaking with staff members about the guest before proceeding to the room.
When they attempted to speak with the guest, the party in question became uncooperative and wouldn't let officers inside, forcing officials to communicate with the guest through a closed door.
While authorities were speaking with the guest, other officers, along with a canine team from an outside agency, followed the trail of bloody footprints to its other end to the area of South Main Street.
The guest eventually came out of their room and was transported to Norwalk Hospital to be treated for a non-life threatening wound sustained to their leg.
Sgt. Gulino says that the cause of the injury remains unknown at this time.
This incident remains under investigation by the Norwalk Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.