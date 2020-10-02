WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Many fall activities have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, but the Trail of Terror in Wallingford is working through the challenges for Halloween.
The haunted seasonal attraction opens on Friday night, but with safety measures in place.
The organizers of the event say in addition to social distancing and face coverings, there will be several changes to the trail.
Any area that had hanging props, cloth, or sets have been removed, and any areas that included tight spaces are gone.
Characters will also wear face coverings, will maintain social distancing, and in some case be separated by physical set barriers.
Also, all tickets must be purchased online in advance.
For more information and tickets, click here.
