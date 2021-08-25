WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - As we creep closer to Halloween, Scare Crew Productions has already unveiled its health protocols for this year's Trail of Terror.
Much like last year, masks, social distancing, and temperature checks will be required for both guests and volunteers.
Physical barriers will be established to ensure social distancing requirements are met.
Production officials will also keep track of where each volunteer is placed along the trail, as well as which nights and times they work.
Areas with tight spaces that required guests to push through have been removed from this year's trail.
For this year at least, guests will not be able to purchase tickets at the trail. All tickets must be purchased online.
In a statement, the attraction said:
Scare Crew Productions places the safety of our guests and volunteers as our number one priority. For 26 years you have trusted us to provide a safe, fun, and of course terrifying experience every Halloween season. As we approach our 27th season the ways we live, work, and haunt continue to be affected.
We are looking forward to you experiencing the all new frights of Trail of Terror 2021: Unraveling Your Fear starting October 1, 2021.
Dates of operation during the month of October vary.
Additional information on this year's Trail of Terror, including how you can purchase tickets, can be found here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.