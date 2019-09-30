WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) – Emergency crews are responding to the scene of a train crash in Windsor Locks.
Police said Route 140 is closed due to the accident involving a car.
No injuries were reported.
Police are telling travelers to expect delays and advising drivers to use alternate routes.
There is no word on the cause of the crash.
Channel 3 has a crew heading to the scene and will provide updates when they become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.