NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - It's not just highways and airports that are packed with Thanksgiving travelers.
Train stations are pretty busy too.
There’s been a crowd all day at Union State in New Haven, folks heading out to see family, others coming in for the holiday.
For some, they’ve already traveled thousands of miles just to get to this point and after the last year and a half of dealing with this pandemic, they’re thankful to have this opportunity again.
For the Anderson family, out from Arizona, they’ve already had quite the Thanksgiving trip and that's even before the all aboard call in New Haven.
“We flew out here yesterday, we landed in Boston, drove to Connecticut, and now we’re heading to New York to see the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade," Holly Anderson tells us.
For them, planes, trains, and automobiles isn’t just a movie. It's a chance to see family here in Connecticut…
"It feels amazing. I haven’t been able to go back east for a few years now, so I’m super happy I’m back here," Anderson explained.
And for mom, Tiffany, that includes her 100-year-old grandma.
“I’m so glad we were able to make it. We actually put this trip off two years in a row, so it's nice that we were able to finally come out and spend it with family," Tiffany Anderson noted.
For many, it's a chance to travel once again and see loved ones after the pandemic pulled the plug on last Thanksgiving, like Karen Cottis from New Hampshire, who says the parade had been a near annual event.
“We haven’t gone for two years. Before that, we had gone for almost every year so we’re glad to be going back to the city," Cottis stated.
And plenty are traveling. In fact, Amtrak says Thanksgiving is traditionally its busiest week of the year and this year is no different, with roughly 800,000 expected to ride the rails with them through Sunday.
“It's great to see family again and be unmasked with them, because we’re all vaccinated," Dave Garten of Oregon said.
But if you’re not, the state is trying to make it convenient for travelers passing through.
Up on the second floor of Union Station, the Department of Public Health set up a mobile clinic offering vaccines and boosters, hoping to stop the spread and recent rising COVID numbers.
“It's a great idea to make it easy for people to get vaccinated," Garten added.
And offering the vaccines and the boosters at Union Station is something the state will do every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday now through the end of the year, so not only getting those traveling for Thanksgiving, but also the upcoming holidays.
