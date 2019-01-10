NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A training grenade outside of a gym in Newington on Thursday morning.
The bomb squad was called to the LA Fitness on the Berlin Turnpike.
According to police, the call came in just before 8 a.m.
"An employee from LA Fitness was out front emptying the garbage cans," said Sgt. Chris Perry, Newington police. "On top of one of the bags, he noticed what appeared to be a grenade with the pin still intact."
The building was evacuated.
However, investigators did not immediately know of it was real.
"[The employee] contacted the police department, we arrived along with the fire department," Perry said. "Police officers got a look at the device as well."
The Hartford Bomb Squad made the determination that it was a training grenade.
"The good news for us is that it was inert," Perry said. "Fortunately there's no danger."
The parking lot and the facility were closed but were expected to reopen.
"It's a busy time for the gyms, before work," Perry said. "The evacuation went smoothly. Everybody understood the situation."
There's no word on who left the training grenade there.
