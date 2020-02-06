MADISON, CT (WFSB) - Rail services reported disruptions on Thursday morning after a trespasser on the tracks was hit.
Amtrak confirmed to Channel 3 that a person "came into contact with Amtrak Northeast Regional train 66 at 5:10 a.m."
It happened in Madison.
Amtrak initially reported that the train was stopped outside of Old Saybrook and east of New Haven.
"There were no injuries to the 35 passengers on board or crew members," said Olivia Irvin, public relations manager for Amtrak. "The train has been delayed for approximately 1 hour and 40 minutes."
The Amtrak Police Department is working with local law enforcement to investigate the incident.
Shoreline East also reported that its service was suspended indefinitely due to "police action."
No other details were released.
Channel 3 has a crew headed to the area.
