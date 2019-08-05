(WFSB) -- There is a consumer alert involving a popular summertime activity for many kids.
The U.S. Consumer Product and Safety Commission is recalling the 14-foot Super Jumper trampoline, and the 14-foot and 16-foot combo trampolines with enclosures sold without reinforcement clamps.
Officials say they have received nearly 100 complaints of the legs breaking off.
At least four people have been injured.
The products were sold online on Amazon, Wayfair, and Overstock websites.
For more information, click here.
