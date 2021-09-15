UNCASVILLE, CT (WFSB) - Summer isn't over just yet, but Mohegan Sun is bracing for a holiday tradition.
The Trans-Siberian Orchestra is returning to the Mohegan Sun Arena for two shows as part of its Winter Tour.
The shows are set for Sunday, Nov. 28 at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Tickets range from $50.50 to $89.50.
They go on sale Sept. 17 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster and on Sept. 18 through the Mohegan Sun box office.
“After an incredibly trying year for everyone we are beyond excited to be able to say that we’re bringing Christmas Eve and Other Stories back to all of you,” said TSO music director and lead guitarist Al Pitrelli. “We were amazed by the turnout for last year's livestream and how many of you continued to celebrate this tradition we have created together. It’s been 25 years since Paul [O’Neill] first introduced all of us to this timeless tale. Let’s celebrate this milestone event together. God bless and stay safe everyone.”
This year marks the 25th anniversary of TSO's popular album Christmas Eve and Other Stories, which featured songs such as Christmas Eve/Sarajevo 12/24, A Mad Russian's Christmas, and other songs.
Ticket information will be available on Ticketmaster.com.
Information about the band and the tour can be found on TSO's website here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.