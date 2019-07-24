WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- West Hartford fire officials are urging folks to avoid Shield Street after a transformer exploded and a utility pole came down.
The explosion was reported before 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, at 80 Shield St.
Eversource and the Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection have also responded to the scene.
There is no threat to the community, fire officials said.
Eversource is reporting 86 outages in West Hartford.
Fire officials are reminding folks why it’s so important to stay away from downed power lines:
- Downed power lines can be deadly. ALWAYS assume that they are live and avoid going near it or anything in contact with it
- Downed power lines can energize the ground up to 35 feet away
- Never drive over downed lines
- If someone comes in contact with one or something else that has become electrified, call 9-1-1 immediately
