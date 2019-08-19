WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - The Wethersfield Volunteer Fire Department responded to a transformer fire on the Silas Deane Highway by Town Hall on Monday.
According to the fire department, the Silas Deane is closed between Church Street and Beaver Road.
It recommended that people avoid the area and said it’s “being disrupted by power issues.”
Crews estimated that the area will be cleared by 3:00 p.m.
