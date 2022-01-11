BRANFORD, CT (WFSB) - A transformer fire is to blame for a massive power outage in Branford Tuesday.
Police say it happened near the Cumberland Farms on East Main Street during the early evening hours.
At one point, Eversource reported as many as 3,300 customers were without power.
The wind chill made it feel as though temperatures were below zero outside in most communities. Because of that, authorities made it a point to remind those that were without power are welcome inside the town's warming center.
Branford's warming center, the community center, is located at 46 Church Street and is open until 10 p.m.
Visitors must wear a face mask and practice social distancing while inside.
Those that are sick or have been in close contact with someone who has COVID-19 within the last ten days are asked to remain at home.
Officials anticipate that most residents will have power restored between 8:45 and 9:45 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.