NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- As more cases of coronavirus pop up, including one right next door in New York, precautions are in place, especially for those who take the train to commute.
Those using mass transit say it’s something they’re aware of, but it’s not going to stop them from getting where they need to go.
“Always make sure I have hand wipes, cleaners, anything you touch, wash your hands,” said Santo Terranova, of Meriden.
Meanwhile, the Metropolitan Transit Authority said it is taking steps and asking riders to do the same.
“I think the best recommendation is exactly what you would do for the flu season anyway. Wash your hands, don’t be around people coughing in your face, keep to yourself and wave at a distance,” said Mike McGrath, who was in town from Delaware.
While not getting into details, so as to not make people panic, the MTA said it has protocols in place for emergency scenarios, from a public health crisis to an extreme weather event, adding “We are regularly monitoring the circumstances surrounding the coronavirus with the utmost seriousness at the direction of federal and state health authorities.”
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo also said they are taking precautions.
“We’re going to instituting a new cleaning protocols in our schools, on public transportation, etc., where they will use disinfectant. Many will use a bleach, which is a good protocol in the flu season anyway,” Cuomo said.
The MTA is also asking riders to follow the recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control, like wash your hands with soap and water, cover your sneeze or cough, stay home if you’re sick, and clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
The MTA sent out the following recommendations from the CDC:
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
• Stay home when you are sick.
• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
• Individuals who are experiencing symptoms and may have traveled to areas of concern or have been in contact with somebody who has traveled to these areas should call ahead to their healthcare provider before presenting for treatment.
