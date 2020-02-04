HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Bus riders, train riders and advocates gathered in downtown Hartford on Tuesday to recognize Transit Equity Day, to honor Rosa Parks on her birthday.
Those who gathered are advocating for funding for buses and other means of public transportation.
As lawmakers prepare to vote on Governor Ned Lamont’s transportation funding package, people around the state want to make sure public transit is accessible, affordable, and safe to all.
“There have been numerous meetings in New Haven and Hartford on what they would like to see in terms of regional bus systems and what we need to see is the systems connect with each other. There is no reason in a state like ours that we can’t have services that will tie in our airports and our seaports to our mass transit system,” said Joe Giulietti, Department of Transportation Commissioner.
The legislative session begins on Wednesday.
