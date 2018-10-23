CANTON, CT (WFSB) - A hazmat situation hospitalized three people and shut down a transfer station in Canton on Tuesday morning.
The Canton Volunteer Fire Department reported that its units responded to an unknown hazardous materials incident on Powder Mill Road.
Powder Mill and Ramp roads were closed by the town around 8:15 a.m.
The transfer station is also closed.
An odor was detected earlier in the morning. Three people came into contact with an unknown substance.
They were transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to Canton EMS.
The road closure is affecting some senior and social services in town, including the Canton Food Bank and Dial a Ride services.
The town said if anyone knows someone who relies on the food bank, they can call 860-693-5811 extension 0 for assistance.
There's no word on what caused the incident or of anyone was hurt.
Local firefighters were being assisted by New Hartford fire, Burlington fire and EMS and Avon fire departments.
The Capital Region Hazmat team is also on the scene.
