HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Investigators said they finished searching a trash facility in Hartford in the case of a missing New Canaan mother.
New Canaan police released an update on Tuesday on the investigation into 50-year-old Jennifer Dulos.
Police have been searching multiple towns for any trace of Jennifer Dulos. New Canaan police said on Monday that they've received 950 tips.
For several weeks, investigators combed through garbage at the Materials Innovation and Recycling Authority in Hartford.
State police shared video of detectives and police dogs sifting through mounds of trash, searching for evidence.
While that aspect of the investigation ended around 7:30 pm. on Monday, police continued to call the case "very active."
Monday marked exactly one month since anyone heard from Jennifer Dulos.
She was reported missing on May 24.
Jennifer Dulos' estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, face tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution charges in connection with the case.
Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection Commissioner James Rovella said investigators are confident Fotis Dulos and Traconis were in Hartford on May 24 disposing of garbage along a four mile stretch of Albany Avenue.
Court documents said last month that someone matching Fotis Dulos' description was caught on surveillance cameras in the city.
The new claim from Rovella comes despite arguments from Fotis Dulos' attorney, Norm Pattis, that both Fotis Dulos and Troconis have alibis for their whereabouts the day Jennifer Dulos disappeared.
Both posted bond earlier this month.
The disappearance of Jennifer Dulos has made national and international headlines.
She has been added to the National Missing and Unidentified Missing Persons System.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Canaan Police Department. More information can be found on a website police created for the case here.
They might have alibis but the big question is why were both of them including Traconis in Hartford disposing of clothes with her blood on everything and cleaning material that would have put them in the house cleaning up the blood and blood spatter. And the Gone Girl book is just a coincidence because if she was following her book their would be no husband and girlfriend in Hartford disposing of bloody things with her blood on them. And his DNA would not be on faucet in her house with her blood mixed in. Big mistakes for Fotis and Michelle. And I am sure the police have a lot more that hasn't been disclosed yet will come out in trial.
