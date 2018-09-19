ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A speaker from a trauma center is scheduled to be at Enfield High School on Wednesday night a little more than a week after a 16-year-old student was killed.
Parents of grieving students were asked to attend.
Justin Brady was stabbed to death early last week outside of a home on Hoover Lane.
Following his death, resources were made available at Enfield High School, where Brady was a junior, to help students come to term with and process the loss.
Now, the school, in collaboration with Enfield Youth Services, is offering support to parents.
An expert from the Riverside Trauma Center will discuss things like reactions to death, traumatic death and the importance of parental intervention to help young people deal with loss in a healthy way.
The expert will be speaking at the school's auditorium starting at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
The event comes a day after 20-year-old Michael Cerrato, the son of the assistant town attorney, faced a judge.
Cerrato was charged with hindering prosecution.
Police said he drove the suspected killer away from the scene of the crime and lied about what he knew.
The first arrested made in the case was 18-year-old Shyhiem Adams. He was charged with first-degree manslaughter.
