HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The governors of Connecticut, New York and New Jersey issued a joint travel advisory that has officially gone into effect.
Implemented Wednesday at 11:59 p.m., people traveling into those states from states with a high spread of COVID-19 will now have to quarantine for 14 days.
As of Wednesday, the states included in the advisory were Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Utah and Texas.
"Right now it's going to be voluntary," said Gov. Ned Lamont.
Lamont said travelers would be clearly notified if they fall under the advisory.
"If we find that people are abusing that, we'll look at some stricter enforcement," he said.
I am announcing with @GovMurphy and @GovNedLamont a joint travel advisory. All individuals traveling from states with significant community spread of COVID into NY, NJ, or CT must quarantine for 14 days.This travel advisory is effective midnight tonight.— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) June 24, 2020
We're implementing a travel advisory w/ @NYGovCuomo & @GovMurphy. Individuals traveling from states with significant community spread of COVID into CT, NY, or NJ need to self-quarantine for 14 days.Goes into effect tonight at midnight. We'll have more on our website shortly.— Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) June 24, 2020
Lamont, along with Govs. Andrew Cuomo and Phil Murphy, issued the joint statement about the advisory at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
"No on else had to accomplish as much as we had to accomplish in such a short period of time," New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said.
Several southern states have been reporting thousands of new cases in a single day.
The travel advisory applies to any person arriving from a state with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents or a state with a 10 percent or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average.
Lamont's office is working with airlines, hotels, and others in the tourism industry to inform travelers. The state will also put up signs at entry points.
Dr. Deidre Gifford, acting commissioner of the Department of Public Health, said the state will update the list of states on a daily basis, depending on COVID-19 case reports. If a state sees infection rates decline, it could be removed from the advisory.
"So, we're looking at all means as the governor said, entry points to the state, social media, all channels to get the word out," said Josh Geballe, Connecticut Chief Operating Officer.
Lamont said he has been having conversations with Gifford about travelers potentially being able to present negative test results instead of the 14 day quarantine.
"It makes sense to me, especially if someone only has like three days to conduct some business up here," Lamont said.
However, a decision on that has yet to be made.
Connecticut, on the other hand, has one of the lowest coronavirus rates in the nation.
“Working together as a region has proven to be immensely successful as our respective states are leading the country when it comes to our response with low infection and positivity rates relative to increased testing capacity,” Lamont said. “We have made difficult decisions throughout this pandemic, but we have proven to make many of the right decisions. This step to inform travelers form states with hot spots to self-isolate is meant to protect our residents and maintain our incredible public health progress.”
Lamont was asked about enforcement, but didn't elaborate on what the state might do if someone disobeys the order. He acknowledged that it will be difficult to track whether people are complying.
(9) comments
The tri states have done a great job, we're ahead of everyone else . Nobody took this virus seriously but us...not even our President
Lamont always looks unsure of himself. There's no comparing him to Cuomo, and perhaps Murphy.
He's in over his head(hence my statement about doing what Cuomo does). If he had put a 2 weeks quarantine on people coming from NY(like RI did), back in late March, we wouldn't have nearly as many cases as we do.
NY and CT are 2 of the best performing states in regards to handling the virus. If his looking unsure is upsetting to you, then you have the issue.
[thumbup]
All he does is follow what Cuomo does! He can't think on his own.
WHY didn't he do this when NY was blowing up with cases in late March, like Rhode Island and Maryland did, at the time? That would have cut our infection rates dramatically.
Ugh. Time for a serious change.
What about people of Fairfield county who commute to and from NYC for work should they quarantine for 2 weeks as well? More draconian measures based on flawed models. Ned looks like a kid who scratched his daddy's car. If any of this is politically motivated then this is state sponsored terrorism and a violation of the Patriot act
Really? CT is one of the best performing states when dealing with this pandemic. Especially considering that lots of people that work in NY live in CT. Would you rather have someone like the governor of Florida or Arizona or Tennessee or Texas?
Yes I would . Killer Cuomo is responsible for over 10k deaths in a period of 3 months after stuffing sick seniors with the virus back into nursing homes while refusing the naval medical ship that was never used. King Lamont taking marching orders from a 3 state tribunal and a $2mil state funded consultant since he's an incompetent. Stay scared and remember to be afraid, be very afraid in an information age where we each have web access and plenty of info now available to the public on a virus with a 99% survival rate for the able bodied.
