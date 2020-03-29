(WFSB) - President Trump has backed off from calling for a mandatory quarantine for Connecticut, New York, and New Jersey.
Instead, the president asked the CDC to issue a travel advisory.
The travel advisory urges residents of Connecticut, New York, and New Jersey to avoid non-essential travel for two weeks.
The president’s change of heart came after state leaders, including Governor Lamont, said the quarantine would never work in the first place.
When President Trump first announced on Saturday he was considering preventing people from the tristate area from traveling because the region has been a hot spot of coronavirus cases, the comments drew fierce backlash from leaders and residents.
A few hours later, the president tweeted that a travel advisory was better.
Governor Lamont spoke with White House officials following initial concern over what a mandatory lockdown would look like.
The governor said it would be impossible to enforce given the spiderweb of roads between Connecticut, New York, and New Jersey.
"Words matter and those words have created a certain amount of confusion, and when you lack clarity, that can create confusion and confusion can lead to panic," Gov. Ned Lamont explained.
The governor also mentioned he feels people are taking social distancing seriously and that Metro North ridership is down by 95%.
Senator Chris Murphy tweeted:
“So why scare the hell out of people for an entire half day by threatening a total quarantine? No one should pretend like this is all normal. The shameful incompetence of this administration is costing lives and exacerbating misery. Unbelievable.”
The travel advisory, which is in effect, is something the states have full discretion of implementing.
Employees of critical fields are exempt.
